Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 952,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 118.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $593,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.85 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

