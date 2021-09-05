Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

