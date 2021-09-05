Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 11,288 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $448,088.60.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

