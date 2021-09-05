MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,969.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00102080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,931,021 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

