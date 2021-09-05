Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 383.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $31,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 520,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,276,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $502.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $504.55. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

