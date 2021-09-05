Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $41.10

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $39.93. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

