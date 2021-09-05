MoonSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130,516.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $130,516.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.00446900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

