Morgan Stanley Acquires 23,609 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

NYSE:USDP opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.