Morgan Stanley Acquires 248,472 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 258.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OESX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

