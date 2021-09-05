Morgan Stanley Buys 918 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

VPV stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

