Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $100.99 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

