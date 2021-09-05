Morgan Stanley Has $2.28 Million Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.