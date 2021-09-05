Morgan Stanley Has $2.29 Million Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEF opened at $8.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

