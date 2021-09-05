Morgan Stanley Invests $2.44 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

