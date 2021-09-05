Morgan Stanley Invests $2.44 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.