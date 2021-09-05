Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

