Morgan Stanley Purchases 35,136 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

