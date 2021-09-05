Morgan Stanley Sells 22,489 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.86 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

