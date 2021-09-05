Morgan Stanley Sells 47,851 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

