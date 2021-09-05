Morgan Stanley Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $324.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.75 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.00 and a 200 day moving average of $292.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

