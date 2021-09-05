Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Down 3.8%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,230 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

