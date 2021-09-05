MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $502.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $650.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.24. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $659.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSCI by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

