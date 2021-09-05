MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $205.31

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €205.31 ($241.54) and traded as low as €194.05 ($228.29). MTU Aero Engines shares last traded at €194.80 ($229.18), with a volume of 100,772 shares changing hands.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €204.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

