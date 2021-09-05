Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL opened at C$13.54 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.930703 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.