Multiplier Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,410.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $34,410.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00163516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00220109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.53 or 0.07618084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,693.25 or 0.99911459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.69 or 0.00965784 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

