Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $26,700,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

