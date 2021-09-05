Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Life Storage worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $129.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

