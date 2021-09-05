Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,442,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.