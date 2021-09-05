Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $249.17 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average is $224.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

