Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

