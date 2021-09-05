MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up to $104.10

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.10, but opened at $109.41. MYR Group shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 164 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.