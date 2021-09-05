Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

