Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $90.32 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

