Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $198.53. 490,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

