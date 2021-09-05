Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $123.57, but opened at $120.67. Natera shares last traded at $123.39, with a volume of 1,455 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,057 shares of company stock worth $23,529,003 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

