National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

