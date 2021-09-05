National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in National Bank by 105,388.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.