National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

NFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 240,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,243. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

