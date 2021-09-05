Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of 659.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

