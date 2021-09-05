Needham & Company LLC Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $88.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

SMTC opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

