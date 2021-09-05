NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $126.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $127.20 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

