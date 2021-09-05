Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $595.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $570.00 to $595.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.81.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $590.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.88. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

