Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCU. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevada Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.18.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

