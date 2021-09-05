New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 8.6% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares traded up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 67,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,450,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $905.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

