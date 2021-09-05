New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Radian Group worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

