New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $737,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

NYSE:SPB opened at $78.72 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

