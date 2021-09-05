New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.49 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

