New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.