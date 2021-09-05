Nexo Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $8.97 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00123065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00840217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

