NextDAO Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $218,751.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,123,452,131 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,220,022 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

