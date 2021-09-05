NFT (NFT) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $36,643.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00842438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047520 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

